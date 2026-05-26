Cameron McInnes confirms Cronulla Sharks exit as Super League move looms

CAMERON MCINNES has confirmed he will leave Cronulla Sharks at the end of the 2026 NRL campaign.

McInnes has been strongly linked with a move to Super League side York Knights despite also being on the Perth Bears’ radar.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed he will be leaving the NRL altogether.

“This will be my final year at the Sharks,” McInnes told the Daily Telegraph.

“I had some good conversations (with the Bears) but it just didn’t transpire in the end.”

Recent speculation has linked the Knights with McInnes and their coach Mark Applegarth has spoken on York’s interest.

“Cam is a quality player and I think anyone that has followed rugby league for the last few years would know that,” Applegarth said.

“Is he a player that I’d be interested in? 100% he is, not only for what he can do on the field but I think culturally with the standards that a player like that sets for himself.

“You listen to how his current head coach, Craig Fitzgibbon, speaks about him and I think that tells you everything you need to know.”