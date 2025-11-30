Medals for all players after drawn BARLA Yorkshire Cup youth final

THE players of Skirlaugh and West Hull, who fought out an 8-8 draw in the BARLA Yorkshire Under 13 Cup final at Featherstone Rovers eight days ago, will all be given special medals.

BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said: “Congratulations to both sides on a magnificent exhibition of grit and effort in a game that went to golden point.

“The scores remained deadlocked and the match had to be drawn to a close after the allotted amount of extra time.

“Because of the recent adverse weather, BARLA had already been granted permission to reschedule the final past the mandatory end of the season (November 17).

“However, this cannot be extended forever. Obtaining permission and scheduling a replay is not feasible and we cannot, as suggested, go into 2026.”

She concluded: “The BARLA Board of Management have decided both teams were victorious during the final and that any replay would not benefit either side.

“Both teams will therefore receive finalists’ medals and a trophy. A special plaque will be awarded to both clubs to commemorate the final.”

Media manager Steve Manning added: “BARLA are aware that previous organisations have had youth and junior finals which have finished in a draw (some with or without extra time) with the result standing, so we are not establishing a precedent.

“Also, during Covid we had to abandon all National Cup finals at open-age, youth and junior levels and again presented special plaques.

“As previously stated, the clubs may not be happy. but BARLA have made the decision and will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter.”