Toulouse Olympique seal major deal with Hummel

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE President Olivier Dubois believes the club’s three-year partnership with sporting brand Hummel symbolises a new stage in its development.

The iconic Danish brand, Hummel is already a major distributor in French Rugby League and used to sponsor England Rugby League kits.

Now, starting from the 2026 season, Hummel will become the official kit supplier for Toulouse Olympique with all teams – professional, youth, and staff – wearing the new Hummel kits.

Official distribution will be handled by Ô Rugby, a historic partner of the club.

Dubois, Toulouse’s president, said: “This partnership symbolises a new stage in the development of the club.

“To associate Hummel and Ô Rugby with Toulouse Olympique, it’s about uniting three actors passionate about sport, performance and teamwork.

“We share the same requirement: to move forward together, with boldness and pride.”

The Danish brand, Hummel, was established in 1923 and its manager, Maxime Lefeuvre, feels that Olympique share their brand aims and direction.

“Toulouse Olympique perfectly embodies this mindset: an ambitious, courageous club deeply rooted in its region,” Lefeuvre said.

“Together, we believe that sport can transform, inspire, and unite—that’s how we change the world through sport, one match at a time.

“A shared conviction that gives full meaning to this collaboration: creating a human and collective story that transcends the pitch.”