MP gives backing to Keighley Cougars’ stadium plans amid wait for funds

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have the support of the area’s MP in their bid for a better ground.

Plans to redevelop the existing main stand, which dates back to the 1930s, have been given the green light by Bradford Council.

Now work is ongoing regarding financial due diligence to advance the £1.9 million project, which would be supported by the Keighley Towns Fund.

That is a £33 million-plus Government-funded regeneration programme aimed at driving sustainable economic growth, improving town-centre infrastructure and creating jobs in Keighley.

In February, council officers noted “deliverability issues” on the Cougar Park project, but they are working with the club to move the project to the tender stage.

The plans, which have been revised from an earlier version, involve refurbishing the 500-seat stand rather than full demolition, aiming for a nine to twelve-month construction once funds are released.

The project includes modern seating, a new roof, fascia and changing facilities along with a two-storey extension to provide community spaces, a cafe and a gym.

The 500 capacity of the stand at Cougar Park, which is also home to non-league football club Eccleshill United, would be expandable in the future.

Robbie Moore, the Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley, was at Cougar Park for the recent clash with Midlands Hurricanes, who won 20-12, the Cougars’ first home defeat of the season.

And he later posted on Facebook: “Now more than ever do we need our new Keighley Cougars stand building.

“The money was allocated to Bradford Council for the project by the previous Conservative government – but remains to be released.

“I will not let this drop – and will keep the pressure on Bradford Council to get our money issued.”