Castleford Tigers hold talks with Krystian Mapapalangi over longer deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have opened talks with Krystian Mapapalangi over a longer deal with the West Yorkshire club.

Mapapalangi joined the Tigers ahead of the 2026 Super League season from NRL side Newcastle Knights and it’s fair to say that the 23-year-old has impressed in his seven appearances for the club so far.

With Mapapalangi signing a two-year deal, there will inevitably be interest heading into 2027, and Castleford are trying to act quickly to tie him down.

Carr was asked if he wanted to keep the centre for longer, and he said: “Certainly. We knew what we were buying and that’s why we went after him.

“He’s a quality person and player. The boys love playing with him and being around his company off the field.

“He’s going from strength to strength. He’s someone we want to build our club around and make sure we lock down for the future.

“We’ve seen a lot in him before we came over and we’re happy he’s with us, he’s happy here and we want to make sure we continue to have him in a Cas jersey year on year.”

Carr was then asked if he felt Mapapalangi would like to stay at the Tigers and he replied: “Yeah, certainly. We’ve had a few chats with Maps.

“It’s not my job to put pressure on him but that sort of stuff usually sorts itself out in time.”