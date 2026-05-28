National Conference South club call for play-off change

BRISTOL ALL GOLDS have enlarged on their thoughts on the National Community Rugby League initiative and on how it can impact on the future of clubs (themselves and others) in the National Conference South.

Several outfits – but not Bristol – have voiced doubts, in the May edition of Rugby League World, as to whether they would participate in cross-conference play-offs to earn inclusion in National League Division One.

Although the All Golds are currently bottom of National Conference South, they harbour strong long-term ambitions.

And Lionel Hurst, a real driving force behind the club, told League Express: “It is understood that some clubs who qualify for the play-offs may not wish to pursue the promotion route. However that must not act as a roadblock for progressive organisations that wish to.

“Therefore if – for example – there are, say, two such clubs in a division who don’t wish to move up, then sides finishing third and fourth must be offered the opportunity instead.”