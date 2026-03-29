National Leagues round-up: West Hull win top-of-the-table battle

WEST HULL moved into pole position in the PREMIER DIVISION with a 26-22 win at HUNSLET ARLFC in the meeting of sides who had won all their previous three games.

The Green and Golds, who snared the 2025 title in the last season of the National Conference League (which has been replaced by the National Leagues) were 12-8 behind midway through the first half.

But after Hunslet ARLFC’s Alfie Goddard was sinbinned on 25 minutes for a tip-tackle, they nosed in front when Eligh Wilkinson converted his own try.

Wilkinson staged a repeat in the closing seconds of the opening period to help establish a 20-12 interval lead.

And although the home side kept the visitors at bay while Jamie Field was in the sin bin, having copped a yellow card for a cannonball tackle on 41 minutes, Wests went 14 points clear when Kieran Masike dotted down in the 54th minute.

A Wilkinson penalty-goal on the hour secured a 26-12 lead, which was needed when the south Leeds outfit’s Josh McLelland and Harry Dodd crossed on 65 and 74 minutes respectively, Lewis Heckford’s third goal pegging the visitors back to four points.

But Wests, who had responded to Tommy Corke’s opener with tries by Jack Lazenby and Benn Arbon, held out in a tense finale.

Jaden Barraclough had nosed Hunslet ARLFC in front prior to Goddard’s temporary departure.

THATTO HEATH are level in the standings with the south Leeds side, but defeat looked a real possibility at LOCK LANE when the Castleford outfit led 18-6 early in the second period, having bounced back from Adam Saunders’ try with touchdowns for Tom Dobson, Conor McGrath, Tom Gibson and Brandon Worsley.

Only one of those scores was converted, however – by Morgan Punchard – and, in a game in which both sides scored four tries, Thatto prevailed 24-18 with touchdowns in the last 24 minutes for Ryan Forshaw (two) and Kye Siyani, with Brad Billsborough completing a four-from-four contribution with the boot to leave the Lane still seeking a first win.

Last season’s NCL Grand Final runners-up SIDDAL slipped into the relegation zone via a 26-14 home defeat at the hands of WIGAN ST JUDES, who topped Division One last time and are in this year’s leading pack.

Siddal were 10-0 up after only eight minutes, Oliver Lewis having crossed twice, with Harvey Williams goaling one effort.

Judes restored parity through Reece McNally and Ryan Duffy – Danny Fallon tagging on a goal – only for the Halifax side to go 14-10 up when Lewis completed his hat-trick on the half-hour.

But Judes went in at the break 16-14 ahead, courtesy of Fallon’s conversion of Jacob Dugdale’s try. And the visitors duly prevailed through unanswered touchdowns on, respectively, 48 and 75 minutes by Lewis Melling. Fallon added a further goal.

Harry Georgiou (Siddal) and the Saints’ Adam Holt were sinbinned following an altercation on the hour.

WATH BROW HORNETS, who were never behind, posted a 28-16 win over visitors YORK ACORN.

The visitors were level on the half-hour, Josh Parker having converted Eddie Prescott’s try after Kieren Eldon had popped in for the Cumbrians, Sam Curwen improving.

But a Jamie McAllister touchdown earned Wath Brow a 10-6 interval lead, which turned into a 22-point cushion as the contest entered the final quarter, by which stage Curwen had goaled scores by Devan Sharp, Karl Dixon and Dean Rooney.

Tries in the last nine minutes by Prescott and Jack Thompson, the first of which Parker converted, were nothing more than consolation efforts for Acorn.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, WEST BOWLING went in front at WATERHEAD WARRIORS with a James Singh try before losing Oliver Bartle to the sin bin on 15 minutes for alleged discriminatory language.

The Warriors, although unable to score in Bartle’s absence, were 14-4 up on 32 minutes, Vinny Arthurs having goaled one of touchdowns by Harrison Dodd, Scott Parnaby and Callum Cameron.

Bowling responded in kind to forge a 22-14 lead six minutes into the second half, Harry Williams converting tries by Singh, Lewis Camden and Alix Stephenson.

But the Warriors controlled the final quarter with unanswered touchdowns by Adam Robinson, Matthew Holland, Gareth Owen and Cameron Robinson, with Liam Aspin firing a couple of goals.

HEWORTH are out of the bottom three, having replied to a try by ROCHDALE MAYFIELD’S Philip Futi (registered five minutes after the Villagers’ Ben Barnard had been sinbinned on 17 minutes for late contact) with eight touchdowns in a 44-4 verdict.

Jack Earl and Barnard powered over to help establish a 10-4 interval lead and it was one-way traffic in the last 40 minutes when Barnard grabbed his second score, Tom Clarke steamed in and Riley Barstow and Jonny Payne bagged a brace apiece. Jack Sadler landed six goals.

In DIVISION ONE, the match between bottom side OLDHAM ST ANNES and leaders DEWSBURY CELTIC went according to form, with the visitors posting a fourth win in as many outings and the Saints, despite a huge effort by prop Ady Gleeson, still seeking to get off the mark.

For all that, Celtic were only 6-0 ahead at the break, with Casey Canterbury crossing in the fourth minute.

Josh Frain and Joel Gibson added tries by the hour – Jordan Hirst completing a three-goal contribution – before Oli Thornton wrapped matters up with a late touchdown.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS are behind Celtic on points difference, having beaten a SHAW CROSS side now in the drop zone by 24-12.

Viliame Salusalu and Jack Foulkes crossed in the early stages, but a Brad Wakenshaw try and Evan Stephenson’s goal pegged Pats back to four points.

The Saints, though, were 24-6 up 13 minutes into the second half, thanks to touchdowns to Lewis Armstrong, Conor Webb and Cassius Turner-Walsh, with Jack Sproat adding his second goal.

And Shaw Cross were unable to force their way back into the issue, despite Stephenson converting Joel Russell’s try on the hour.

DEWSBURY MOOR leapfrogged LEIGH MINERS RANGERS with a 40-16 triumph at Twist Lane.

The Miners were 10-4 ahead on 14 minutes, with the help of tries by Noah Lancelott and Harry Darby – but the Maroons, for whom Luke Adamson crossed between-times, were 24-10 ahead at the interval, having posted a Louie Walker brace and tries from Jack Clarkson and Aiden Ineson.

Ineson claimed his second score, eight minutes after the restart, despite George Woodcock having been yellow carded for a professional foul.

Aaron Balmer nipped over for Leigh MR (Lucas Tyrer kicking his second goal) before Woodcock returned, but the Moor closed in style with tries by Gregory Colbridge and Matthew Race, with Woodcock totalling four goals.

KELLS, who won 30-6 at OULTON RAIDERS, are above the Moor on points difference, while the Raiders are now in the drop zone.

Secondrow Clarke Chambers led the way with four tries, his first three helping the Cumbrians to a 16-0 lead at half-time.

Kian Watson replied for the Raiders four minutes after the resumption (Archie Craggs converted) but, by the 50th minute, Chambers had claimed his fourth score.

And, in the last 15 minutes, Jacob Hodgson and Grant Gainford sped in for the Cumbrians, the latter adding his second goal. Ross Gainford had converted a first-half try.

STANNINGLEY looked like pressing their promotion credentials when, after Alfie Peach had notched the only try of the first half at EGREMONT RANGERS, Elliot Whitaker claimed the west Leeds side’s second touchdown seven minutes shy of the hour.

The visitors remained eight points in front until five minutes from time, when Connor Williams dotted down for the Cumbrians.

But, with the seconds ticking away, Williams levelled matters with his second try, and Joe Lewis, with a pressure-cooker conversion from the midway point between the posts and the touchline, secured a 10-8 victory for the hosts.

PILKINGTON RECS registered a first win of the season – at the expense of visitors EAST LEEDS – and are out of the bottom three.

Easts were level at 6-6 as the half-hour approached, but then had Moris Kamano yellow carded, apparently for dissent – a fate that was, it seems, subsequently also experienced by Owen Hughes and the red-carded Kieran Brining.

Pilks eased to an 18-6 lead as half-time loomed thank to Tom Connick’s conversions of tries by Warren Paladino, Phil Riley and Keenan Parr.

Jack Norfolk crashed in for Easts to reduce the arrears at the break to 18-10, but the men from Easy Road were 22 points behind before Luke Littlewood dotted down with nine minutes left, Dave Gibbons (who had converted Kane Riley’s early score) adding the extras.

By that stage the Recs were out of sight with tries by Lewis Griffiths, Tyler Duberry and Jamie Smith, one of which Connick improved.

SCOREBOARD

Results

Saturday 28 March

NATIONAL LEAGUES

PREMIER DIVISION

Heworth 44 Rochdale Mayfield 4

Hunslet ARLFC 22 West Hull 26

Lock Lane 18 Thatto Heath Crusaders 24

Siddal 14 Wigan St Judes 26

Waterhead Warriors 34 West Bowling 22

Wath Brow Hornets 28 York Acorn 16

DIVISION ONE

Egremont Rangers 10 Stanningley 8

Leigh Miners Rangers 16 Dewsbury Moor Maroons 40

Oldham St Annes 0 Dewsbury Celtic 22

Oulton Raiders 6 Kells 30

Pilkington Recs 32 East Leeds 16

Wigan St Patricks 24 Shaw Cross Sharks 12

CONFERENCE REGIONS

CUMBRIA CONFERENCE: Ulverston 14 Distington 32; Ellenborough Rangers 12 Barrow Island 31; Hindpool Tigers 24 Hensingham 40; Maryport 18 Dalton 46; Millom 78 Seaton Rangers 6.

NORTH WEST CONFERENCE: Blackbrook 12 Orrell St James 28; Clock Face Miners 20 Woolston Rovers 18; Leigh East 10 Crosfields 10; Saddleworth Rangers v Ince Rose Bridge -nr.

YORKSHIRE A CONFERENCE: Beverley 28 Mirfield Spartans 28; Bradford Dudley Hill v King Cross Park -nr; Drighlington 12 Moldgreen 24; Keighley Albion 32 Stanley Rangers 24; Myton Warriors 14 Thornhill Trojans 32.

YORKSHIRE B CONFERENCE: Bentley 14 Featherstone Lions 16; Fryston Warriors v Hull Dockers; Milford 20 Siddal Academy 26; Newsome Panthers 58 Kippax Welfare 6; Normanton Knights 26 Skirlaugh 34.

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

CUMBRIA CUP: Flimby 30 Aspatria Hornets 34; Roose Pioneers 54 Millom A 0; Lowca 22 Askam 23; Kells A 24 Seaton Rangers A 0; Cockermouth Titans 32 Egremont Rangers A 22; Hensingham A v Maryport A -pp; Wath Brow Hornets A 0 Glasson Rangers 16.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Chorley Panthers 60 Waterhead Warriors A 0; Heysham Atoms 40 Folly Lane 20; Westhoughton Lions 16 West Bank Bears 18; Wigan St Judes 6 Hindley Stags 70.

DIVISION 1: Golborne Parkside 4 Newton Storm 6; Rochdale Mayfield A 0 Garswood Stags 58; Runcorn Highfield v Salford City Roosters -nr; Spring View 24 Leigh Miners Rangers A 0; Wigan St Cuthberts v Bank Quay Bulls -nr.

DIVISION 2: Oldham St Annes A 24 Ashton Bears A 34; Blackpool Scorpions 24 Latchford Albion Giants 38; Liverpool Lizards 0 Clock Face Miners A 24; Orrell St James A v Portico Vine -nr; Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 56 Saddleworth Rangers A 16.

ENTRY DIVISION: Hindley Stags Reserves 24 Salford City Roosters A 22; Rylands Sharks 26 Cadishead Rhinos 30; Chester Gladiators 10 Wigan Bulldogs 30; Langworthy Reds v Burtonwood Bridge -nr; Westhoughton Lions A v Ince Rose Bridge A -nr; Widnes St Maries 6 Blackbrook A 44; Woolston Rovers A v Chorley Panthers A -nr.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Dodworth Miners 38 West Bowling Academy 0; Doncaster Toll Bar 50 East Hull 18; Newcastle Lightning 20 Hunslet ARLFC 22; Ossett Trinity Tigers v Brighouse Rangers -nr.

DIVISION 1: Birstall Victoria v Emley Moor -nr; Seacroft Sharks 22 Wibsey Warriors 6; Stainland Stags 8 Sharlston Rovers 24; York Barbarians 16 Upton 6.

DIVISION 2: Castleford Panthers 34 Cutsyke Raiders 8; Lindley St Josephs 4 Dearne Valley Bulldogs 24; West Hull 18 Eastmoor Dragons 14.

DIVISION 3: Bramley Buffaloes 40 Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 26; Dewsbury Celtic 16 Drighlington 12; Dewsbury Moor v Moortown Mambas -nr; Queensbury 34 Underbank Rangers 18.

DIVISION 4: Hemsworth Dragons 6 Newsome Panthers 6; King Cross Park v Keighley Albion -nr; Sherburn Bears 38 Batley ARLFC 12; Stanningley 30 Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy 8.

DIVISION 5: Methley Warriors 6 Crigglestone All Blacks 42; New Earswick All Blacks v Harrogate Hawks -nr; Shaw Cross Sharks v Farnley Falcons -nr; York Acorn 32 Hull Wyke 4.

DIVISION 6: Garforth Tigers 34 Moorends Thorne Marauders 18; Guiseley Rangers 56 Sheffield Hawks 24; Knottingley Mustangs 14 Milford 34; Moldgreen Rams 12 Rycroft Hammers 26.

DIVISION 7: Boothtown Terriers v Normanton Knights -nr; Featherstone Lions v Oulton Raiders -nr; Thornhill Trojans 14 Bentley 14; Clayton 42 York Barbarians A 4.

ENTRY LEAGUE: East Leeds v Lock Lane -nr; Hull Knights 22 Woodhouse Warriors 28; Odsal Sedbergh 16 Heworth 32.

FRIENDLY: Boothtown Terriers 12 Illingworth 10.

Fixtures

Thursday 2 April

REGIONS

CUMBRIA CUP: Hensingham A v Maryport A.

Friday 4 April

REGIONS

BARROW ARL

BARTON TOWNLEY CUP: Roose Pioneers v Millom; Dalton v Barrow Island.

There are no fixtures in the National Leagues or Conference Leagues this week, because of the Easter holidays, nor in the North West or Yorkshire Men’s Leagues.