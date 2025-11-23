Goole Vikings sign young Warrington Wolves product

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed young hooker Oliver Morgan from Warrington.

The 18-year-old was part of the Wolves team who went unbeaten on their way to winning the 2025 Academy Grand Final, and he went on their recent tour to Australia.

Morgan said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge with the Vikings and playing regularly in the Championship. I think it’s exactly the challenge I need at this stage in my career.

“I’ve been really impressed with the club and I’m very grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me.

“There are some great people here from top to bottom – there’s a really positive feel around the place and it’s a great set of lads to be part of.

“I hope I can bring my best to the team and help us turn a few heads this season.”

Morgan, who came through the amateur ranks at Rochdale Mayfield, has also represented Lancashire in Academy Origin.

Goole coach Scott Taylor said: “There is a lot to like about Oli, but the thing that really stood out to us is his attitude and competitive nature.

“We’ve got a few young lads in that mould this year, and it will stand them in great stead. He is another ambitious young player that fits what we want the club to be about.”