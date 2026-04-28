Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland makes short-term loan move to St Helens

HULL KR hooker Bill Leyland has returned to St Helens on a short-term loan deal.

The 23-year-old is thought of fondly at the BrewDog Stadium following his two-try heroics in the Good Friday Derby against Wigan Warriors, in which he scored two late tries.

Leyland is in his second year with the Robins, following three seasons with London Broncos. In 2023 he was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

The Londoner goes straight into contention for the Saints’ upcoming home match against the York Knights this Friday night.