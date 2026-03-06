‘No change’ for final NCL champions West Hull as National Leagues begin

RYAN STEEN, the head coach of West Hull, is typically taciturn ahead of the launch of the inaugural National Community Rugby League campaign.

Wests are preparing for Saturday’s home fixture with Wath Brow Hornets as the last-ever champions of the National Conference League, whose four-division structure has been replaced by the Rugby Football League by a National Premier Division and National Division One, with other former NCL teams now finding themselves in various regional conferences.

“From our point of view it’s exactly the same as we seek to defend the trophy we won last autumn, as would have been the case had the NCL continued,” said Steen.

“The actual competition, for myself and our players, hasn’t changed. It’s different, of course, for those teams outside the top two divisions and I do understand the call for regionalised rugby, but we at West Hull are very happy to play at the highest level.

“We have retained largely the same squad as in 2025, albeit with a few changes. One or two players are coming back after a spell out, including Oscar Ellerington, who missed most of last season through a series of injuries.

“In addition we have a few kids coming through. We used 40 players last year, which is way more than usual for us, largely because of injuries, but the experience will certainly have stood those young lads in good stead.

“Meanwhile Kian Goodhand, who is another one for the future, has rejoined us from Hull FC.

“We will have a good mix of youth and experience but, as always, we don’t make any predictions at West Hull, other than to make sure that we compete.

“If we do that, and if we can stay injury-free, we can expect to be in the mix.

“We’re also looking forward to the National Cup and hoping, like everyone else I’m sure, for a good run.”

Ince Rose Bridge were given dispensation to switch from the National Premier (a berth earned through last October’s win over Stanningley in the NCL Division One promotion play-off final) to the North West Conference.

Lock Lane, consequently, remain in the National Premier after having been resigned to relegation.

Oulton Raiders, similarly, are in National Division One rather than in one of the Yorkshire conferences.

Lock Lane entertain Hunslet ARLFC and Oulton make the short trip to East Leeds.

Meanwhile Siddal, who topped the NCL Premier Division in 2024 and 2025 but missed out in both Grand Finals, host West Bowling.

The NCL’s play-off format to determine the champions has been retained, with the Grand Final set for Saturday, October 24 at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The game will form part of a double-header with the Division One final, which will also involve the survivors of a top-six face-off (although the team closing in pole position will be hailed as champions).

The bottom two sides in the National Premier Division will be relegated to Division One, with two heading in the opposite direction.

The two teams who prop up Division One will be relegated to the regional conferences, as appropriate geographically, and will be replaced by the survivors of 16-team Cross-Conference play-offs involving leading sides in the Cumbria, North West, South and Yorkshire Conferences.

Promotion – subject to meeting minimum standards – will be compulsory.

Promotion and relegation will also apply to and from the various conference and regional leagues on a two-up, two-down basis.