North Wales Crusaders appoint Mike Grady as head coach

MIKE GRADY is back at the North Wales Crusaders helm – and ready for the long journey that awaits the reformed club.

After a new company led by former owner Jamie El-Kaleh took on Crusaders’ playing licence last month, an entirely fresh playing squad was assembled.

Sean Long, coach of the North Wales women’s team, led the side to heavy defeats against Goole Vikings, Batley Bulldogs and Salford.

While Long moves to a director of rugby role, Grady returns to the club he led for 17 months – reaching the 2017 League One Cup Final, which they lost 38-32 to Barrow Raiders in Blackpool – until his exit in March 2018.

Grady began this season in charge of another phoenix side in Salford, but left in March after less than three months in post.

He becomes North Wales’ fourth coach of a campaign which began with Dean Muir in charge, followed by Krisnan Inu.

“We all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but there are plenty of good people here all working hard and pushing in the right direction,” said Grady.

“It’s not going to happen overnight on the field, but I’m here to make sure we are improving and moving in the right direction.”

El-Kaleh said: “Mike understands this club, the area and what North Wales Crusaders means to people.

“He has unfinished business here and we believe he is the right person to help guide us through this next stage.

“This appointment is about building stability, standards and a strong rugby culture throughout the club. Mike brings experience, honesty and a huge amount of passion for developing players and teams.

“We are under no illusions that there is a lot of work ahead, but we are building something for the future and we believe Mike will play a massive part in that journey.”