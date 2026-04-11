North Wales Crusaders’ game at Keighley Cougars to go ahead

SUNDAY’S Championship match between Keighley Cougars and North Wales Crusaders will go ahead as planned.

RFL sources have confirmed to Total Rugby League that North Wales will field a side despite ongoing turmoil at the Colwyn Bay club.

The Crusaders said on Thursday that their owners, sports goods retailer The Eggchaser Group, would no longer be putting funds into the club.

Under father-and-son duo Bobby and Arun Watkins, the sole directors, North Wales won the League One title last year before joining the merged Championship division.

But numerous players claimed to have received wages late following their title win, and there have been reports this week that players had not yet received their payments for March.

“The current situation with regard to costs and competitive league set-up isn’t tenable for the owners and an adjustment to the business plan is needed,” said the club statement.

“We want to make public that we are looking for a new majority shareholder, someone with the passion for the project in North Wales that we have.”

North Wales have won three of their first eight matches of the league season, falling to a 56-18 home defeat to Midlands Hurricanes last Sunday.