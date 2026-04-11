Ronan Michael released by Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have released Ronan Michael, with the forward having not made an appearance since the club’s return to Super League.

Ireland international Michael joined ahead of last season from York Knights, played 30 times and was rewarded with a full-time contract for 2026.

But the 25-year-old has been unable to force his way into new coach Kurt Haggerty’s plans, his only appearances this season being three on loan with neighbours Keighley Cougars.

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst said: “After being an integral part of our 2025 Championship season, Ronan has found regular opportunities to play hard to come by since the start of the 2026 Super League season and as a result, we have mutually agreed to release him from the final year of his contract to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Both personally and on behalf of our club, I would like to thank Ronan for his wholehearted contribution since joining the Bulls prior to the start of the 2025 season and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Michael, who has only one top-flight appearance to his name with Huddersfield Giants but more than 100 in the Championship, said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the club and for the memories made along the way.

“I wish my teammates, staff, fans and everyone connected with Bradford Bulls all the very best for the future.”