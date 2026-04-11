St Helens ‘fearing the worst’ for Jake Wingfield after ‘professional’ win

PAUL ROWLEY was delighted with his side’s performance as St Helens stormed into the semi-finals in style with a big win over Catalans Dragons.

Saints made it look easy as they put Catalans to the sword, booking their place in the last four for the first time since 2023.

And, speaking after the game, the Saints head coach had little to criticise in his side’s display.

“It was a really professional performance,” he said.

“The start was important to set the stone and it almost worried us, as a coaching staff, a little bit that we had too many things our own way.

“The manner of the win is really pleasing because it tells me a lot about the character of the team.”

But a big blow for Rowley was losing winger Lewis Murphy and forward Jake Wingfield, with the early prognosis not looking great.

The Saints boss confirmed Wingfield is suspected to have suffered an ACL injury and Murphy a dislocated elbow.

“Wingy (Wingfield) is fearing the worst,” he said. “Ultimately it is a sickener to keep getting such bad luck.

“Hopefully it is not bad news, but regardless, he is a fantastic player and he has a lot of support here.”