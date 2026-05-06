Joe Mellor signs new Bradford Bulls deal

JOE MELLOR has signed a new one-year extension with Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2027 Super League season.

The 35-year-old arrived in the off-season to bolster the Bulls’ ranks ahead of the club’s return to Super League and helped play a role in Bradford’s three wins from their opening five fixtures.

Mellor, who is currently sidelined with injury, said: “I’m really happy to be staying, it’s been really good since I arrived especially coming back into Super League. It’s something that I think is good for Super League, Bradford being back in it as well.

“On a personal note, the way I’ve started the season with Bradford, hopefully moving forward I can continue to keep playing well when I’m back.

“The way we’ve started the season helped make my decision along with the team that Kurt (Haggerty, Bradford head coach) has got in, it’s been really good. The lads that were here last year and the new boys that have come in this year, hopefully we keep progressing each week and each year to keep getting better.

“It is a new challenge [playing at 13], over the last few years I’ve changed a couple of positions from half-back to nine, now 13. I didn’t know how it was going to look, Kurt had it in his head how he wanted it to look and it has panned out that way. I’m just playing a half-back role in the middle, I have to make a few more tackles but I’m enjoying it. I’m loving playing the big minutes and just being in and around most of the action on the field.”

Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty said: “It shows how quickly the club are working with regards to recruitment for 2027, Joe has certainly earned a new contract with the club with his contribution so far as captain and leader of the team and there’s no better person to keep around the environment.

“It was a calculated risk putting Joe at 13, leading the team around from the middle instead of being on an edge or at hooker but I think it’s worked really well and he has complemented the team.

“He is a silent leader, as a team we follow his actions and he’s brought professionalism, hard work and an example of what a Super League player looks like to this club.”