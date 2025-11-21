Optimism at Featherstone Rovers as Challenge Cup draw nears

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will be in Monday’s draw for the opening stages of the Challenge Cup – and are optimistic of overcoming their financial crisis to take to the field for a second-round tie on the weekend of January 24/25 (the first round features teams from the community game only).

The Yorkshire club face an HMRC winding-up order next month, with recently-appointed chief executive Chris Hamilton working to find solutions to the various current issues.

In a statement, the club said: “Rovers can confirm the work to update the club’s position in regards to finances continues and will hopefully be concluded soon.

“In addition, we are keen to confirm that the intention behind all of this work is to ensure there is a club next season.

“While this is ongoing, we can advise fans that the draws for rounds one and two of the Betfred Challenge Cup for 2026 will be made on Monday, November 24 and will include Featherstone.

“While our work in the background continues, the RFL obviously need to plan for next season and this is the latest stage in that process.

“We hope fans will watch the draw with interest and, as stated before, we will update on the club’s position as soon as we can.”

The Championship season starts on the weekend of January 17/18