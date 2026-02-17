Adrian Lam on injury concerns ahead of St Helens clash and Jackson Hastings reunion

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that some of his stars are struggling with niggles ahead of Leigh Leopards’ clash against St Helens this weekend – though two big-hitters could return.

The Leopards ran out 26-14 winners against Leeds Rhinos in Super League Round One.

From that victory, Jack Hughes and Frankie Halton didn’t train today, whilst Lam gave further updates on Umyla Hanley and Davey Armstrong.

“Everyone has got through the game but there are a few niggling injuries. We will add Isaac Liu and Aaron Pene to the squad on top of what we had last week,” Lam said.

“Jack Hughes and Frankie Halton are carrying niggling injuries into this one. I think they should be fine to go, but they pulled out of training this morning.

“Umyla is a week-to-week basis. Whether he is in the 21-man squad this week, he is there or thereabouts.

“I don’t want to play him until he is 80 percent as opposed to 60 as he currently is.

“Davey Armstrong is back on the field running at 100 percent so that will another selection headache at some stage.”

Ahead of the clash with St Helens, Lam also touched upon the reunion with his former player Jackson Hastings.

“He’s brought them a lot of experience and he is the ultimate competitor.

“I think last year we had a bit of success as a team but you know what Saints are like.

“After a loss they come back 100 times bigger and stronger and I can’t imagine that being any different this week.

“It will be a cracker of a game. They probably have pressure on them to win for the first time as a new group.”