‘This is the benchmark’ says Paul Rowley after St Helens go top

PAUL ROWLEY says St Helens have set “the benchmark” for themselves after an impressive start despite their run of injuries.

A 24-14 victory at Hull FC put them top of the Super League table, for a day at least, while Saints are also into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“It was a tough game. I just thought the physicality of Hull was great in the first half particularly.

“But our boys found a way. They upped that. Our bench was really good, young lads there in George (Delaney) and Noah (Stephens) and some of the old boys as well – Al (Walmsley) came on and did a great job, and Clarkey (Daryl Clark) as man of the match.

“It was just a really good, gritty performance from our boys.

“It’s not a given that when we get bodies back it’s going to be easy. This is the benchmark. We want to keep growing and getting better.

“But it certainly should give us, quite rightly, some confidence going forward of, when we do get bodies back and are a bit healthier, what we are capable of.

“It’ll take hard work. Nothing’s taken for granted. That’s the culture of the club.”