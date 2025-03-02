Rugby League Las Vegas attendance revealed as Super League fans boost event

THE second edition of Rugby League Las Vegas was watched by 45,209, a significant increase on the first event last year.

The inclusion of a Super League match, between Wigan and Warrington, expanded the NRL’s season-opener in the USA and that was reflected in the crowd.

Around 12,000 fans were said to have made the trip from the UK to the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, making up a strong proportion of the crowd alongside many travelling Australians and locals.

The total attendance is an increase of more than 4,000 on 2024, when an official crowd of 40,746 was reported, although it fell short of hopes in the build-up to push towards 50,000.

Wigan swept aside Warrington in the opener, before Canberra beat New Zealand Warriors in the first NRL game of the year.

After Australia thrashed England in a one-sided women’s international, Penrith began their hunt for a fifth successive NRL title with success over Cronulla.

Super League have already been invited back for the 2026 event, according to RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.