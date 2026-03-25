Krisnan Inu appointed head coach of North Wales Crusaders

KRISNAN INU has been appointed the new head coach of North Wales Crusaders.

Inu most recently held the post of assistant coach at the Salford Red Devils, and the former New Zealand international will work alongside North Wales’ head of rugby Kylie Leuluai.

The 49-year-old boasts a stellar playing career, having starred for the likes of New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels, Canterbury Bulldogs, Salford and Leigh Leopards.

Inu also had a brief stint in rugby union’s Top 14 running out for French side Stade Francais.

Upon taking the job, Inu said: “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the club for the opportunity to help guide the team through this season.

“I am fully committed to contributing in every possible way to ensure we reach the level we know we are capable of, with the clear objective of pushing for the playoffs as we approach the latter stages of the campaign.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the players, staff, and supporters, and to getting started.”

Leuluai also said: “I’m pleased to see Kris joining the club as a coach. Having known him as a player, teammate, and opponent, I’ve seen first-hand the experience, professionalism, and insight he brings to the game.

“Kris has a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach, and I’m confident he will be a valuable asset to the club. I look forward to building a strong working relationship with him and striving to achieve success together.”