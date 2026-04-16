Ryan Carr on potential new Castleford Tigers signings as veteran back for Wigan Warriors clash

RYAN CARR is set to welcome back Liam Hood for Castleford Tigers’ clash against Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Hood, who joined the Tigers ahead of the 2026 Super League season, had a knee clearout two months ago, but he is contention to return for Round Eight this weekend.

However, the likes of Semi Valemei and Ash Golding are still out.

“Liam Hood should be back in the squad, he’s got to tick a few more boxes,” Carr said.

“The 21-man squad will be similar, we can’t really name anyone outside that 21.

“Hoody is a good leader for us and we’ve missed him a lot out there with his leadership and the confidence he gives the boys around him.

“Semi Valemei and Ash Golding won’t be back for this weekend either.

“Mikaele (Ravalawa) is tracking in the right direction, it’s a wait and see thing for us.”

Carr also gave an update on whether Castleford have made any progress on the signing front.

“There has been a lot of phone calls, it always hurts you losing a big name signing in round one (Blake Taaffe).

“I’m still hopeful that something could happen, there’s not been a lack of effort.”

With Jake Thewlis being recalled and Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa and Louis Senior still unavailable, it poses a selection issue on the wing.

“We’ve got a few options there. We’ve got a while until game day so we are just working through things.

“Potentially there could be a young player in there.”