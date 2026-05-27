Brett Delaney leaves Castleford Tigers with immediate effect

BRETT DELANEY has left Castleford Tigers with immediate effect.

It brings an end to Delaney’s 18-month spell at the OneBore Stadium.

He was originally brought to Castleford by former head coach Danny McGuire, but Delaney remained when his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate McGuire was axed last season.

McGuire originally took Delaney to Hull KR during a spell as interim head coach in 2022 and he played a key coaching role there in 2023.

There is no immediate replacement for Delaney, with the Tigers said to be looking for an appointment for 2027.