Ryan Carr overjoyed with first league victory at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ran out 34-8 winners against Huddersfield Giants at the OneBore Stadium, and it’s fair to say that head coach Ryan Carr was happy with the result.

He said: “It feels really good, that’s what we play for – to win and that feeling.

“I’m really happy for the team and the club, there’s been a lot of work to get to this point and there will be a lot of work that still needs to be done.

“It’s one win but we need to make sure we perform consistently now.”

Asked what pleased him the most, Carr replied: “How we played our rugby – we completed really well again.

“There were a few things we knew we weren’t great at against Toulouse and we spent all week working hard on it and it was really pleasing to see them execute what we had worked on.

“Our defence was a lot better. We can’t put anxiety on ourselves, we’re a new team.

“People need to realise, it’s not an excuse it’s a fact. I want to make sure we are proud of ourselves.”

However, Carr was less pleased with a couple of incidents in the game, accusing Huddersfield of both an eye poke and a hair pull.

“Liam Hood got poked in the eye and we got a green card for it,” he claimed.

“I won’t go into it, there were some things there that I need to look and ask some questions about.

“It stems the flow of the game. I will have to look at Maps (Krystian Mapapalangi) and him getting his head taken off (with an alleged high tackle).

“Ash (Ashton Golding) got his hair pulled bad. My guys don’t stay down and I’m proud of them for that.

“We want to be a tough club and they continue to get on with their job.”