Tommy Makinson embracing new life after St Helens exit

TOMMY MAKINSON welcomes his former side St Helens to new home Perpignan on Saturday with no regrets about his switch from England to France.

The winger enjoyed a wealth of success at Saints, his 207 tries in 330 appearances helping the club to their five most recent Super League titles as well as a Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge win.

He left at the end of 2024 for a new life with Catalans Dragons where success has been in short supply on the field, Catalans slumping to a ninth-place finish last year.

That followed the departure of long-serving coach Steve McNamara, incidentally after Makinson’s first return to Saints (a 40-0 defeat in May, the two clubs’ last meeting).

But that didn’t entirely dampen Makinson’s enthusiasm for France nor the Dragons, who began the season with an encouraging home win over Huddersfield Giants before last week’s 28-10 reversal at Bradford Bulls.

“It was a new move, a new country, a new language, but it’s one I embraced,” the 33-year-old told League Express.

“On the field the first year wasn’t what I wanted, but away from all that my family settled well.

“There’s more to life than Rugby League, but at the same time the move was to go and play for the Catalans.

“Playing in a passionate Rugby League city like Perpignan, you’ve got to embrace the culture, the history and the supporters.

“I love representing the people there and it’s only fitting I give it my best effort and go all in.

“It’s a completely different way of life. You go to that part of the world and the Catalonian people are so proud.

“I made the move knowing the history of the club and the people there, and I really enjoy representing them.”

Catalans lost 17 of 27 league games last season and the club reacted with twelve new signings as well as handing the coaching reins to Joel Tomkins.

Makinson added: “I couldn’t tell you (what went wrong).

“We had a lot of changes. Steve (McNamara) left halfway through the year and it’s never good when a coach gets sacked.

“Joel came in with new ideas, with a big turnover of players. It was really difficult for everyone at the club. Catalans have been involved in big games but we weren’t at it last year.

“Moving onto this year, we’ve a lot of new recruits, we’ve a younger team, and it’s really exciting.”