Wakefield Trinity add Featherstone Rovers forward to squad for 2026

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have handed a Super League return to Jordan Williams – and the forward is determined to make the most of it.

Williams, 28, has signed a two-year deal to make the short-distance switch from Featherstone Rovers at the end of this season.

Hailing from Stevenage and a product of the London Broncos academy, Williams rose from the third division to the top having started his professional career with London Skolars.

He returned to the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season and made 86 appearances there in five years, including twelve in last season’s Super League campaign.

Featherstone signed him at the beginning of this year and he helped them reach the 1895 Cup final, only to suffer a knee injury in the Wembley defeat to York Knights.

He is in line to make his comeback this weekend when Featherstone travel to Doncaster but his longer-term future belongs to Wakefield, who reclaimed their place in the top division from London this season and are in the play-off hunt on an impressive return.

“I am honoured to be joining Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal,” said Williams, who can play in the front or back row.

“The club has enjoyed some impressive success in recent seasons and I believe moving forward we will achieve even more.

“Returning to Super League has been a major goal of mine and I’m proud to have earned this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and give everything for this great club.”

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell said: “We are really pleased to sign a young, hungry, middle-unit player.

“Jordan had experience in Super League with London and handled that really well. He is big and aggressive and will add these qualities to our pack.

“I look forward to helping him achieve his potential over the coming years.”

Williams is Wakefield’s fourth confirmed signing for 2026 after the southern-hemisphere trio of Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga and Tray Lolesio, while Josh Griffin will leave at the end of the year to join York Knights.