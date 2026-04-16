Sam Burgess hails Ben Currie after Warrington Wolves deal signed

BEN CURRIE demonstrated just why Warrington Wolves have given him a new two-year deal, celebrating with a two-try display on Saturday which delighted his coach Sam Burgess.

The loose-forward’s late double clinched a 24-10 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Burgess joked: “I wonder if he’s got incentives in his contract to score more tries!

“He’s a wonderful player. He’s a very natural rugby player; he understands the game. He has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“He’s scored over 100 tries, which for a forward is unbelievable. It’s very clever, how he finds himself in the right positions.

“We’re very grateful that he’s staying for another couple of years.

“He’s probably enjoying his rugby more than he has previously. He’s had a new lease of life in the middle. He’s looking fitter, and he’s really maturing into the role.”

By the end of his contract in 2028, Currie will have spent an extraordinary 17 years with the Wolves.

Since making his debut aged 17 against the then-Salford City Reds in 2012, the England international has gone on to make 321 appearances for Warrington.