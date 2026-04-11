Ryan Sheridan rues ‘awful’ Catalans Dragons start to quarter-final

CATALANS DRAGONS’ interim head coach Ryan Sheridan did not mince his words following defeat at St Helens, branding his side’s performance as “awful”.

They lost the Challenge Cup quarter-final 36-4 amid uncertainty over the future of head coach Joel Tomkins.

“They started fast on us and it was just an awful start,” said Sheridan.

“We never recovered and our energy was lost. We couldn’t find our way, and Saints were good.”

“We tried to get into them at half-time about what we needed to do moving forward but then we got a sin bin (for Julian Bousquet) and it just felt like it was one of those days.

“We’re trying to find out what sort of team we are… we never got going.”