Swinton Lions reveal more details of proposed new stadium

SWINTON LIONS have revealed more details of the stadium project they hope will bring them home after more than 30 years.

Around 200 fans attended an event at the town’s Grand Palais, where club officials highlighted the desire and need for a return to Swinton via their vision for a new stadium.

They shared visuals of the proposed new venue, which would be on the site of the old Swinton Park Golf Club, and also include padel courts and multi-sport facilities.

However there is a long way to go. The club don’t own the land and don’t have any agreement in place with the local council.

The site is owned by Wain Estates, whose plans to build 1,200 homes met with significant local resistance.

Reaction to the stadium proposals has been positive for the club, who now have something to work towards to turn their dreams into reality.

Swinton left their old Station Road home in 1992, when it was sold four housing, and currently play at Heywood Road, Sale.