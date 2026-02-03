George Williams to exit Warrington Wolves as next move confirmed

GEORGE WILLIAMS will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2026 Super League season to take up an opportunity in the NRL.

The current Wire captain is widely expected to join Kristian Woolf’s Dolphins for 2027 and beyond, leaving Warrington after what will have been a five-and-a-half year spell.

The 31-year-old registered 37 tries in 103 appearances for the Wolves since joining midway through the 2021 Super League season.

Williams said: “Warrington has been a huge part of my life and I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club.

“Captaining this team and leading the boys out each week is something I’ll always be incredibly proud of.

“Myself and the xlub have been very open with each other throughout, and I’m grateful for the understanding and backing they’ve shown me.

“My focus now is fully on this season. I’ll continue to give everything I have for the badge, the playing group and the fans. I’m determined to finish my time here on a high.”