Keighley Cougars planning summer ground improvements

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have cleared August of home fixtures as they plan ground improvements.

Their two league games against both idlands Hurricanes and Batley have been reversed to allow time for the work to take place.

Rather than playing at Cougar Park as originally planned, Keighley will now head to Birmingham to have a crack at the Canes on Sunday, August 2 and visit the Bulldogs a fortnight later, Sunday, August 16.

Midlands, already visiting Keighley in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, will now return for a Championship meeting on Sunday, March 29, while Batley will visit on Sunday, May 10.

The changes mean Keighley’s last home match of the regular season will be versus Dewsbury on Sunday, July 12.

They then have six successive away games – at Workington, Midlands, Hunslet, Batley, North Wales and Halifax.

Should they make the ten-team play-offs, it’s believed Cougar Park should be available.

Keighley are yet to reveal details of the planned work at their 7,800-capacity home, which is also used by non-league football club Eccleshill United.

The ground, originally known as Lawkholme Lane, dates back to 1885, when Keighley, formed in 1876, took residence there, and it has been a Rugby League venue since the club joined the Northern Union in 1900.

It staged a World Cup tie, in which Fiji best South Africa 52-6, in 1995.