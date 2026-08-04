Talking Rugby League: York Knights justify Super League place in thrilling game

I FIRMLY believe that Rugby League is the best spectator sport on the planet.

But sometimes I have to admit that I can watch a game and question my own judgement, particularly in the modern era of interminable delays caused by seemingly endless Captain’s Challenges and video reviews of tries.

But just when I am beginning to think the people who run the game have done their best to destroy the enjoyment we get from it, along comes a game that completely restores my faith.

Saturday’s clash between York and St Helens was one such game.

Was it the game of the season so far?

If it wasn’t, it was certainly a contender.

One of the members of the Totalrl.com fans forum posted a comment about the game that summed up to a large degree why the game was such a good one and why the event itself was so memorable.

I will reproduce his post in full.

“Ramblings from a York fan here:

1. Try of the season from Saints. Absolutely fantastic. Saints fan sitting behind me said he thought it was the best try he had ever seen Saints score.

2. Tackle of the season from Jordan Thompson. One of the best tackles I have ever seen. Probably second only to Graham Sullivan’s on Eddie Riddlesden (if you saw that, you will know what I am referring to).

3. Hingano should have seen red. Awful. He is becoming a liability.

4. Saints fans were fantastic. Around town, on the bus, in the ground. Great atmosphere and you will always be welcome in my beautiful home town.

Great game, highly entertaining, very enjoyable. Some good tries, some good defence. Probably the best game of the season, for me at least.

Could not ask for a better day out (and that’s what it’s all about really, isn’t it?)”

It was a pity one side had to lose, but unfortunately for Saints fans it was their team that came second, but only because Tristan Sailor was unable to convert the final try from the touchline.

It was the first time York had beaten St Helens since 1946, which is a remarkable factoid.

Harry Robertson was magnificent, playing at stand-off, seeming to beat the York defence with beautiful footwork countless times. I assume that England coach Brian McDermott was watching. If so he must have been mightily impressed.

Then there was that tackle, perfectly executed by Jordan Thompson on Jake Davies as the St Helens forward was just short of the try line.

Jordan is one of those players who never seems to grow older. He is now 34, but he moved like a greyhound to stop the much younger Davies getting to the line and that tackle contributed as much as anything else to York’s victory.

By coincidence he made his Super League debut on Friday 12th June 2009 for Castleford against St Helens at the old Knowsley Road ground. Saints won that game 50-10 with two teenagers – Jonny Lomax and Kyle Eastmond – both having great games.

I’ve been a little critical of the St Helens fans in recent weeks. So it’s nice to see our York supporter complimenting the Saints fans who filled the South Stand at the stadium for their behaviour and their support for their team.

One of the great things about having York in Super League is that it’s a destination city. And it doesn’t cost as much for other fans to get there as it would to go to the south of France.

I’m sure that York will get the benefit of more away fans than some of the other clubs in Super League.

I can’t imagine that there are many people still questioning whether it was wise to bring them into Super League.