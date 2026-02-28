Hull FC in no rush to replace Will Pryce as future options discussed

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright insisted there is no rush to find an immediate fix for the club’s fullback concerns.

Following Will Pryce’s ACL injury, which has ruled him out for the entire campaign, makeshift number one Davy Litten was trusted with the reins against York Knights.

Cartwright’s side fell to a 16-17 defeat and, while Litten scored, the natural centre was met with a tough night in his new position.

After weighing up the 22-year-old’s performance, as well as the possibility of Logan Moy, Zak Hardaker or Lloyd Kemp replacing him at Wakefield next week, the Hull coach was keen to reiterate where his backing lies.

“We’ve got to check our injury situation first but I’ve got no problem in leaving Davy there,” said Cartwright.

“I thought Davy did a really good job tonight. He just gives you everything. He’s come up with a couple of errors, but he hasn’t played at fullback for a while.

“He was probably our best player tonight out there as well. We’ll have to assess what happens next week with a few injuries – we have a lot to weigh up before we see where we go.”

Hull can take Pryce’s salary off their cap as they assess their options, although only domestic signings can be made due to their current overseas quota usage.

Just as the starting line-up current sits in an unsure state, any potential recruitment will be taken with caution. Even the obvious choice of recruiting a fullback isn’t the only one the Australian has considered.

“We’ve discussed it but we’re not going to rush into anything,” Cartwright added.

“There’s not a hell of a lot out there. We’re in round three and squads are settled. It might not be a fullback we recruit.

“There will be more discussions around that this week. We just have to make sure of the salary cap situation and how much there is there to spend. Recruiting is an ongoing thing, it changes every week and it changed for us last week.

“We’re skinny in the back row so one of the centres might have to slot into the back-row which will leave us short in the centres. There’s a lot going on in the background.”