Toulouse Olympique vow to ignore their critics on Super League return

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE’S director of sport, Cedric Garcia, is determined to add value to the Super League competition after earning promotion to the top flight.

The French club were, alongside York Knights, chosen to be a part of Super League in 2026 by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

In being promoted, Toulouse will now be able to have a second bite of the cherry after their maiden season in the top flight back in 2022 came with instant relegation.

Of course, there has been much furore surrounding the future of the French clubs – Toulouse and Catalans Dragons – in Super League, with both clubs having to foot the bill for all Super League officials and teams next season.

Garcia confirmed to League Express: “Yes we will (foot the bill), like we have done since 2018.

“It is obviously a big sum of money but it is part of our participation agreement.”

There have also been claims that some Super League clubs and their officials do not want French sides in the competition, but Garcia has adopted a pragmatic approach towards any potential critics.

He said: “I hope not (that other clubs don’t want Toulouse in the top flight) and anyway if it the case, we will come with the same positive mindset we always have, to try to change their opinion.

“We do not concentrate on the critics. We will work hard on and off the field to make sure we add value to the competition.

“Toulouse was voted best city in the world to visit in 2025 by the Lonely Planet magazine. I believe that is a good start!”

The future of Super League has been thrown into question recently amidst talks of an NRL takeover, and Garcia believes it could be worth looking at.

“I do not have official information on this, just having read articles online, but seeing what the NRL is doing in the Southern Hemisphere, especially in terms of expansion, I think it can be a good path to explore.”