‘Mixed emotions’ for Sylvain Houles despite impressive Toulouse Olympique win

SYLVAIN HOULES admitted he had “mixed emotions” despite Toulouse Olympique’s 12-4 win over Hull FC.

The French side were magnificent in defence but made 13 errors and, even though Hull could not punish Houles’ men, he was still keen to see Toulouse improve.

“I’m very happy that we’ve got the two points,” Houles said.

“I thought we did everything wrong to lose that game though, but our defence was outrageous.

“Our middles and edges worked very hard to stop their attack.

“It is a mixed emotion but we are so happy to get the two points because we needed it.”

It was some turnaround from a disappointing loss to York Knights the previous week.

“We started with our defence and winning that first contact. We lost that against York,” added Houles.

“I thought our attack still wasn’t good today either, except for the first 20 minutes.

“After York, we lost every contact in attack and defence but we won that battle today. We worked hard and it paid off.”