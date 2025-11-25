Hunslet welcome new board member

HUNSLET believe they have found the ideal new board member to help progress plans to make them financially fit for the future.

Sales specialist John Barlow, born and bred in south Leeds and from a family of staunch fans of the club, has become a non-executive director.

Hunslet say a change in ownership model – away from supporters to private investors – could be the only way to enable them to thrive in the incoming single division below Super League.

It’s feared that without fresh funds, so enabling them to invest more in the playing squad, commercial set-up and fan engagement, the club could stagnate, like the original version did before folding in 1973.

They think consumer electronics specialist Barlow’s noted experience in building strategic partnerships which drive mutual commercial growth makes him “uniquely placed to identify and introduce the right partners to join as the club execute the search for investment”.

They added: “John is focused on driving sustainable revenue streams, attracting the necessary investment and ensuring Hunslet remain competitive.”

Chairman Neil Hampshire said: “As we look to move our great club to the next level, it’s important we link the right people to help us do exactly that.

“John’s experience in supporting businesses to forge strong working partnerships and mergers that are mutually beneficial will be essential as we continue to review our ownership model.

“I look forward to working closely with John and I’m sure the Hunslet family will give him a warm welcome.”

Barlow said: “Hunslet RLFC are the heartbeat of Rugby League in south Leeds.

“Growing up in Beeston, I’m very familiar with the legacy of this great club for the local area. I’m excited to be part of the next phase of growth.

“After engaging with Neil and the board over the past few months, it was clear that Hunslet are a great fit for my combination of skills, experience and ambition.

“I don’t take lightly the responsibility of identifying the right partner to work closely with to ensure long-term success.

“This is a pivotal moment for Hunslet, who through fan ownership have created a prudent and stable organisation which creates a really solid foundation to build on.

“I’m excited to work alongside Neil and the board to execute the new ownership model, securing a thriving, competitive future for decades to come while preserving the values which got the club to where they are today.”