Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell backs Jake Trueman for England

DARYL POWELL has backed Jake Trueman for England following a brilliant display in Wakefield Trinity’s 34-0 win over Castleford Tigers.

Trueman controlled the game from start to finish, scoring two tries and setting up numerous others as Wakefield punished their local rivals.

And Powell has hailed the halfback, backing him for a place on the plane for a Rugby League World Cup spot later on in the year.

“I think he’s a phenomenal player and sees things other people don’t see,” Powell said.

“He’s got to open him up to express himself a bit more. He is potentially one of the best halves in the competition and potentially an international player.

“This season, I can see him being a winner. The way he’s carrying the ball and getting himself involved in everything.

“His game is getting better consistently. I think all he needs is to apply consistently which he is at the moment and have a team around him that can set the game up for him.

“He’s capable of everything. I think he is capable, we don’t know who the England coach is yet.

“For Truey, he’s got to show he is a winner. You need winners at international level and I feel like Truey is growing into that.

“He wants to win everything he does and I love that about him.”