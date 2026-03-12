Warrington Wolves fullback Cai Taylor-Wary suffers damning injury blow

WARRINGTON WOLVES fullback Cai Taylor-Wray has suffered a damning injury blow that will see him out for four to six weeks.

The Cheshire club has confirmed that the livewire ‘tweaked’ his hamstring in training after trying to chase flying winger Matty Ashton.

Warrington boss Sam Burgess confirmed the news earlier today.

“Cai injured himself in training on Tuesday – he’s tweaked his hamstring,” Burgess said.

“The good thing is it’s the other side to the one he did last year. He was chasing Matty Ashton down – the boys compete hard at training and it’s just one of those things.

“It’s not as bad as it could have been so we’re looking at between four and six weeks – that’s the early prognosis.

“He was due to play this weekend but as he dived to make the play on Tuesday, he just felt his hamstring.

“It’s unfortunate but it will be great for us as a team to figure out different ways to play without him.

“For Cai, it will be a good challenge and an opportunity for him to learn.”