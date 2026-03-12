Salford boss Mike Grady addresses Brad Dwyer exit speculation

SALFORD head coach Mike Grady has dismissed speculation that Brad Dwyer could be heading back to Super League.

Dwyer shocked the rugby league community when he penned a deal with the new phoenix club following the demise of Salford Red Devils.

Since then, the wily hooker has helped the new Salford side to one victory in the Championship – a 29-18 victory over Hunslet.

However, speculation has been rife in recent days that Dwyer could be heading back to Super League to reunite with his former head coach Paul Rowley at St Helens.

That being said, Grady has dismissed such rumours.

“Brad is a Salford player and our player for the rest of the season,” Grady told League Express.

“I’ve seen bits about his future on social media but Brad is our player. I’ve not heard anything and until I’ve heard anything then he is currently our player.

“He is going to attract attention, he is experienced and has been in Super League and done it – I get that.”