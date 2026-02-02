Widnes Vikings hunt for a new forward

WIDNES VIKINGS are now in the market for a forward after picking up outside back Jumah Sambou on loan from Hull KR for the season.

The 24-year-old joined Rovers in the close-season following a successful spell at Oldham and the Vikings say there is no recall clause in the loan.

Widnes had been looking for options in the back division following the shock departure of Jake Maizen on the eve of the season.

They have now turned their attention to bringing in a forward, and showed some interest in St Helens’ Agnatius Paasi, before deciding not to proceed.

The 34-year-old, who made 27 appearances for Saints last season, signed a one-year contract extension at the Brewdog Stadium in November.

Reports elsewhere linked Widnes with a move for released Castleford forward Ramon Silva, who played twice for Vikings on loan in 2022, but their attention is now thought to be on a possible overseas signing from the Queensland Cup.