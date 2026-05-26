Willie Peters explains Tevita Pangai Jr signing and when he will debut

WILLIE PETERS has explained that Tevita Pangai Jr must get and be in peak condition to make his Hull KR debut in 2026.

The former Catalans Dragons forward has been plying his trade in the lower French leagues in recent months after a move to Warrington Wolves fell through.

However, Rovers have brought in the 30-year-old until the end of the 2026 campaign – and Peters wants to see the best version of Pangai Jr out on the field.

“He can play in the back-row as well. We believe he can reach his potential with us,” said Peters.

“He’s a player that’s played at the highest level in the NRL, he’s played Origin and can play multiple positions.

“He needs to get fit and that he is in peak condition to do what he needs to do out on the field.

“Someone like Tevita, it’s about repeated efforts, carrying as hard as he can and then showing intent with his defence and when you’re fit you can do that.

“He hasn’t played for a long time or been in a professional set-up and he sees our club as one where he can play his best rugby league.”