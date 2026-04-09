Wigan Warriors set to bring astonishing number of supporters to Paris Catalans clash

WIGAN WARRIORS have outlined their credentials as one of the greatest travelling clubs in Super League with the revelation that 5,000 fans are set to make the trip to Paris to watch their side take on Catalans Dragons.

The fixture, which will be played at the Stade Jean-Bouin on June 6, has been arranged as part of the 20th anniversary of the Dragons’ entry into Super League.

It will also see a game being taken back to where it all began 30 years ago in 1996, as Paris Saint-Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles in the first-ever Super League game the French capital.

And it appears as though Wigan fans have taken a liking to the initiative as approximately 5,000 Warriors supporters have snapped up tickets already.

That’s according to Catalans chief executive Sebastian Munoz, who has been quoted by French journalist Esteban Raña as delivering the figure.

The 20,000 capacity facility is the home of rugby union team Stade Français and football side Paris FC, with a sell-out expected.