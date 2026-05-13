Wigan Warriors youngster Josh Cartwright keen for more chances

WIGAN youngster Josh Cartwright is keen for further chances from coach Matt Peet after a debut outing vindicated his decision to kick football into touch and pursue a career in Rugby League.

The 20-year-old outside back, who came off the bench to play in the 38-14 home Super League win over Bradford, was on the books of Morecambe when they were in the Football League.

However, during the round-ball close-season, he headed to Orrell St James to keep fit, and became hooked, going on to play for Wigan St Patricks before being picked up by the Warriors to join their Scholarship system.

Academy and Reserve rugby, along with loan stints at both Oldham and Salford, followed – then Wigan’s recent injury pile-up propelled him into Peet’s thinking.

“As a child, I was always a footballer, and I had trials here and there at different clubs before signing for Morecambe when I was ten,” he explained.

“I was there until my early teens, but I wasn’t really enjoying it, and when I picked up a rugby ball, I just caught the bug.”

Speaking to the club website, Cartwright continued: “As a Reserve, normally I’m just in on an evening, but the week before the Bradford match (on Saturday, May 2), I was told to go in with the first team for full days.

“On the Tuesday Matt showed the 21 and I was in it, then on the Thursday, he said I would be in the 17 and all the boys got around me.

“I didn’t know if I was actually going to get on the pitch so it was kind of a weird game to process and get ready for but Matt just said ‘if the chance comes, make sure you’re ready’.

“During the match, the time was going down and down, and I didn’t really know if it would happen, but then I was shouted over to be told I was going on.

“It was a pretty surreal feeling with nerves hitting, but there was also a lot of excitement, and I just wanted to get my hands on the ball straight away.”

Wigan, who are fifth, are back in league action at home to Leeds on Friday.