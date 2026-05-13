Leeds Rhinos forward sidelined for two months

LEEDS RHINOS forward Ben Littlewood will be out for two months.

“Ben Littlewood has a scaphoid injury which means he will be out for eight weeks,” Leeds head coach Brad Arthur said.

“It’s disappointing but it’s the way it is. He can’t do much about it, he plays the game tough.

“He got the benefit of a couple of games and understands the risk of it.

“He just has to get himself ready for eight weeks’ time.”

Having initially joined Leeds in 2022, Littlewood began his rugby league career with amateur side Lock Lane, before making his Rhinos debut against Wigan Warriors during the 2024 Super League season.

During 2024, Littlewood also played for Leeds’ reserves side as well as on dual-registration with Championship side Halifax Panthers, before a hamstring injury sidelined the forward for most of the 2025 campaign.

He has also had spells with Hunslet and York Knights earlier this season.