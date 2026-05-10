Willie Peters overjoyed with Hull KR’s dominance against Warrington

WILLIE PETERS was as proud as punch as Hull KR ran out 32-12 winners over Warrington Wolves to make it back-to-back Wembley appearances.

Rovers were superb for the vast majority of the Challenge Cup semi-final and Peters couldn’t hide his delight following the game.

He said: “I’m really proud of that performance. We did a lot of work in that first-half and I thought Warrington scrambled extremely well.

“They saved a couple of tries and I thought it would have been nice to have a few more points.

“It was an all-round positive effort because they executed exactly what we wanted them to do.”

Peters hailed the ‘collective effort’ of his side.

“I thought Peta Hiku was great as well as Tom Amone. I’m singling people out but I don’t want to, I thought it was a collective effort.

“Tyrone May had some great touches and Mikey Lewis was in the game. Everyone played their part.”

So just how close was Arthur Mourgue to returning in place of Jack Broadbent?

“He’s due back next week, he trained this week and looked really sharp but we’ve got Jack who’s been great for us.

“We didn’t need to rush Arthur and the selection headaches is what we want.

“I’ll do my normal process and ask the staff what they think and ultimately make the final decision if I need to.

“It’s going to be difficult.”