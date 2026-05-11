One in, one out at Huddersfield Giants ahead of St Helens clash

THERE is one in, one out at Huddersfield Giants ahead of their clash against St Helens on Thursday night.

Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw has joined on a week’s loan whilst Jacob Douglas has returned to St Helens following a loan spell.

Injuries to Tanguy Zenon and Sam Halsall have also prompted Huddersfield into action.

Kershaw goes straight into contention for the Giants’ Round 11 clash against Saints at the Accu Stadium on Thursday.

Director of Rugby Andy Kelly commented on the addition of Kershaw: “We have moved to secure Lee from Hull KR for the next few weeks and he will provide us with experience and depth in our backline, with Lee looking for game time and a few members of our squad picking up injuries, its a good fit for both clubs.”