Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains Kelepi Tanginoa exit

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has revealed that Kelepi Tanginoa’s exit was down to the latter wanting to secure his future.

Tanginoa signed a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves, with the option of a third, ahead of the 2026 Super League season following an early exit from Rovers.

During his time at Craven Park, Tanginoa was part of Hull KR’s historic 2025 treble-winning campaign, playing in the side’s hard-fought 8-6 Challenge Cup Final win over his new side Warrington at Wembley last year.

Though KR wanted the second-rower to stay, Peters knows the club couldn’t secure his future.

“It was tough but it was driven from Kelepi at the time. The club weren’t in a position to extend him and he wanted to secure his future,” Peters said.

“I am a coach that will talk about it with a player and then Paul Lakin (Hull KR CEO) and then come to a decision that works out for both parties.

“At his age, if he stayed here and didn’t get offered a contract then we’re not helping anyone.

“There was a discussion but it was initiated by Kelepi. He has found his feet at Warrington and we are happy for him.

“He’s a great person and it’s good to see him enjoying his footy.”