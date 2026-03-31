Workington Town stalwart volunteer retires at 84

WORKINGTON TOWN hailed stalwart volunteer Jimmy Woolaghan as the 84-year-old retired from matchday involvement with the team.

His dedication to the Cumbrian club goes back 56 years, and he has served them in all three tiers of the professional game which have existed in that time.

Woolaghan has held a variety of roles, including massaging and strapping players before matches and taking on water bottles and the kicking tee.

He was present for both the Lancashire Cup final victory over Wigan at Warrington’s old Wilderspool ground in 1977-78, when the legendary Ike Southward was coach, and aided Australian Peter Walsh at the Second Division Premiership final of 1993-94, when London Crusaders (now Broncos) were beaten at Old Trafford.

Woolaghan was given a guard of honour as he walked onto the pitch ahead of recent home meeting with Dewsbury – whom he once represented as an ‘A’ team player against his beloved Town.

That was when the Yorkshiremen arrived short on numbers, and the then-Wath Brow Hornets player lined up for them as a substitute under the name ‘AN Other’.

According to local legend, Woolaghan was ‘welcomed’ into the action with a forearm to the face from one of the Workington side.

Now he will be able to relate that and other stories as part of an ambassadorial role in the hospitality areas at the Fibrus Community Stadium.

“We will have the pleasure of seeing Jimmy at home games speaking to club partners and mixing with ex-players and sharing stories of years gone by,” said the club.

“He has made a fantastic contribution to the mechanics and function of a professional sports team and is one of the consistencies that is Workington Town. It’s a privilege to have him as part of our club.”