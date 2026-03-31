Unity of London Broncos’ diverse squad impresses Jason Demetriou

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jason Demetriou believes the unity of his diverse squad has played a part in the ambitious capital club’s flying start to the season.

As well as making signings from other English sides, the Australian, who also leads the Papua New Guinea national team, has brought in players from both his homeland and the Oceanic country, with the pacesetting Broncos developing a big following there as a result.

A deal with PNG’s national broadcaster means home matches are screened live by them, including Sunday’s 40-12 victory over Batley Bulldogs at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, where Broncos players recently watched footballing landlords AFC Wimbledon beat Blackpool 4-1 in a League One meeting.

“It was another good bonding experience, and it’s great that the boys really enjoy spending time with each other,” said Demetriou.

“That connectivity and the way they support each other has certainly helped us make the start we have.

“I get to see it every day at training, and when we are all out and about together, like at the football, as well as in matches.

“It’s impressive given they have only been together for a few months, and it’s great for me as a coach.

“You can hope your research is right, that you have recruited well and recruited not just good players but also the right kind of characters, but that connectivity isn’t something you can manufacture.

“Sometimes you have to cross your fingers, and it’s worked out really well for us in that respect.”

The Broncos welcomed back influential former Australia international prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard after a calf injury for the Salford clash.

And Demetriou added: “He is a very good, experienced player, and our captain and leader out on the field.”