World Cup to be played under NRL and NRLW rules

THE International Rugby League Board have approved a request from World Cup hosts Australia for this year’s tournament to be played under NRL and NRLW rules.

They vary in several ways from those used in the northern hemisphere and the usual international laws.

Among the most significant differences, it means all women’s matches will last 70 minutes instead of 80 while the two-point field-goal, introduced by the NRL in 2021 for drop kicks behind the 40-metre line, will come into play for the men.

The men’s tournament will see teams name six-player benches, although only four can be used, in line with a change in the NRL from this season.

However that amendment has not been extended to the NRLW, which allows up to ten interchanges (compared to eight for men) among a four-player bench, so this will remain for the women’s tournament.

Other differences to the women’s rules include no set restarts, with all relevant infringements resulting in a penalty, and 40/30 and 20/50 kicks instead of 40/20 and 20/40 respectively.

IRL say that the rules “will ensure consistency and familiarity for fans, broadcasters and key tournament stakeholders, as well as coaches and players – the majority of whom are expected to be drawn from the NRL and NRLW”.

At the last World Cup, held in England, a hybrid of rules from both hemispheres was adopted – for example, it was the first time the captain’s challenge, then used only in the NRL, was seen in the country.

But this time everything from judiciary process to rules for on-field trainers will be the same as those in place down under.

The use of technology will match the Australian game around the video review bunker, captain’s challenge and shot clocks, although Super League has recently brought much of this in line with the NRL.

It has also been confirmed that golden-point will be used for all men’s and women’s World Cup matches that are tied at full-time, including in the group stage.

IRL said: “RLWC2026 officials are working closely with the governing bodies of all nations to ensure clear comprehension of the rules and interpretations in the lead-up to the tournament.”

Newly-appointed England men’s head coach Brian McDermott has been working in the NRL since 2023, currently as an assistant at Gold Coast Titans.