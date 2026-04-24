RFL and IRL to go to binding arbitration on World Cup financial dispute

INTERNATIONAL Rugby League (IRL) and the Rugby Football League have committed to taking their financial dispute to binding arbitration.

The dispute concerns the last World Cup, held in the UK in 2022, with the IRL claiming that the RFL still owes it £400,000 from the tournament.

The RFL insist that any monies still owing to the IRL are from a company that was specifically responsible for organising the tournament, with the RFL not having given any guarantees in relation to any shortfall in income that might have prevented that company from satisfying all its creditors, including the IRL.

Both parties have now agreed to take their dispute to arbitration, rather than pursuing it through the courts.